Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 125 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded up $10.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

