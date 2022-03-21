Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 15,265 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 224.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.54. 256,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

