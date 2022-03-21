Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 1,103 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,547,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. 13,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.17 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

