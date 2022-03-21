Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $234.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

