tru Independence LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,695,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

