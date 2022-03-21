TRON Reaches Market Cap of $6.25 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $942.82 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002219 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003880 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,706,913,656 coins and its circulating supply is 101,706,899,958 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

