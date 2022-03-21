TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post $89.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.40 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $382.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.23. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.