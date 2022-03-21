Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,438. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.