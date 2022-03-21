Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

