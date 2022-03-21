TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Director Buys $25,026.95 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.56. 1,268,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,690. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

