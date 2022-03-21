Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

