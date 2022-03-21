Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $227,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $732.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $709.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.11. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $646.81 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

