Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNLIF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

