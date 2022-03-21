TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 852,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

