Tornado Cash Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.54 million and $11.17 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $45.04 or 0.00109386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045643 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.07061803 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,012.89 or 0.99596344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

