Toncoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.65 or 0.07069573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,994.11 or 0.99809314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.