Thunder Token Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00263199 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

