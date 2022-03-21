ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDUP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ThredUp by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth $64,309,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth $28,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.