Thomas J. Winkel Sells 3,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.66 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

