Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $589.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.63 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

