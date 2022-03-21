The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

