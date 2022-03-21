The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

NYSE:SHW opened at $251.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

