The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

PG stock opened at $150.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

