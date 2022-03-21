The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $150.15 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.23.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

