The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $15.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Lion Electric stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
