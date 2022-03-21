The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $15.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lion Electric stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,586,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

