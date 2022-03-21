The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ LSXMK remained flat at $$45.41 during trading hours on Monday. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

