The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.38. 5,668,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.86 and a 200-day moving average of $380.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

