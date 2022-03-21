The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

