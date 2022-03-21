Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1,300.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $940.09.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.