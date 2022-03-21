Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.94

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 192543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenaris by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.