Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $285,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $937.47. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

