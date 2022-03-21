TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,028.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 101,842.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,370,000.00 and a beta of 0.96.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

