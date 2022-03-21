TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.83 Million

Brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce $66.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. TechTarget reported sales of $57.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $312.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $358.95 million, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $363.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,370,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,456,000 after acquiring an additional 148,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in TechTarget by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after purchasing an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.