Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

