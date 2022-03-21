Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

NYSE:TGT traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.98. 88,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

