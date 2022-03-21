Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Citigroup

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talkspace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.31.

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

