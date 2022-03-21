T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.