Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Achieves $3.91 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Swingby has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $484,036.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,531,377 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

