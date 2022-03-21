Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.95

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 6442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

