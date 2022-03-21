Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $64.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,292 shares of company stock valued at $612,097 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

