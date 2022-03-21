Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,292 shares of company stock worth $612,097. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

