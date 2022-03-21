Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.50.

TSE SLF opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$41.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

