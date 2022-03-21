Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

