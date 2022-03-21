Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,841 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

