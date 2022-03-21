Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,660 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $224.83 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

