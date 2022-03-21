Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.07 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

