Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $959,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after acquiring an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $21.08 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.