Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $884,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $312.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

