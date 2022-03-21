Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.