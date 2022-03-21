Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,660 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

